Chinenye Anuforo

Healthgarde, a multilevel marketing health brand, that is a proudly African network marketing company, founded by a Nigerian, has been launched in Lagos.

Originating from Nigeria, with extensive input from other African countries, Healthgarde International comes with a unique compensation plan and an exciting product range that would address their customers’ health needs as well as enable distributors grow their businesses exponentially.

Speaking at the launch in Lagos recently, the Founder and CEO of Healthgarde, Mrs. Lovelyn Nwarueze, said, “We are excited because we have made history, being the first multi-level marketing company of international standards, founded by a Nigerian woman. This feat marks the beginning of a new season – A season that brings better opportunities and experiences to our customers and businesses. It is a result of intentional search for greater value for us as Africans. It is built on the solid foundation of Integrity, Excellence, Leadership, Innovation and Passion. It’s a place where you can dream and see it come to pass in your lifetime”.

According to her, “Healthgarde International has developed a brand-new product range which meets local consumer needs. These products are of the highest quality and would deliver value for money. Customers are bound to be deeply delighted and endeared to these products for life. This means the company is properly positioned to create sustainable value for all our stakeholders – the consumers who now have access to the best quality products as well as the distributors (consultants), who can now make more money selling these products.

“This is indeed an amazing take off for the company in these very difficult times in the Nigerian business terrain. To ensure immediate take-off without hitches, Healthgarde International has obtained approval from all the relevant authorities to distribute these new products.”

In appreciation to all staff and distributors of Healthgrade, Nwarueze thanked them for their tenacity and commitment to the company’s mission and vision, so far.