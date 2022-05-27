All roads led to Sheraton Hotel, Abuja on Saturday May 21, 2022 as Healthgarde International held a conference where issues of domestic violence and gender inequality from legal perspectives were addressed.

The event, which featured an awards dinner in the evening, witnessed lucky draws that made instant winners of guests who bought dinner tickets and ended up carting home gifts including the promise of a reward trip to Sun City, South Africa for the company’s top achievers if they worked harder.

Speaking, Healthgarde’s CEO, Nneka Lovelyn Nwarueze, said: “I am quite happy because the morning session was on domestic violence against women and children, and gender inequality. It was an eye opener to a lot of people. Our business is 99% women, so I’m actually glad that the lecture impacted a lot of them positively. Tete Frank, a renowned lawyer, was the guest speaker. Our consultants were warmly entertained and rewarded at the awards dinner in the evening.

“At Healthgarde, we offer over 25 products for wellness, weight loss, energy, a variety of teas, preventives and unique cosmetics, etc. We are the only global wellness enterprise and multilevel marketing company founded by an African woman, a Nigerian.

All our high grade products are made in Africa – not China or America – and our networks are spreading fast across Africa and the rest of the world.”

Highlight of the dinner was the recognition of achievers – the Healthgarde consultants who worked tirelessly in the last three months spanning February to April, and who hit the highest sales, recruited the highest number of people into the business, inspired highest growth rates in others, and turned out the best team leaders, and more.

Motivational speaker, Olatunji Odewunmi was there to encourage everyone to maintain a high tempo for success. His words: “Wealth is categorised by the impact made in people’s lives and Healthgarde impacts people through their products.”

At the event, Healthgarde wealth creators, consultants and new distributors were treated to the good news of the all-new ‘Travel to Sun City, South Africa’ incentive for top grade achievers; an all expenses paid three nights splash in a 5-star hotel. There was more than enough to eat and drink, while the deejay’s playlist created fun-filled dance floor magic.

Led by the female trio of Nwarueze as CEO, Bassey as COO and Isabel Laubscher as MD, Southern Africa, Healthgarde boasts an active base of over 12,000 distributors and in Southern Africa, over 20,000 active distributors.

