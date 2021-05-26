Outpost Health, a Canadian digital health provider, has partnered HealthPlus to deliver its award-winning telemedicine platform to the largest pharmacy chain in Nigeria.

The agreement will allow HealthPlus to utilise the Outpost platform, a proprietary secure HIPAA-compliant digital health and payments solution.

The Outpost platform connects providers, patients, payors, pharmacies, labs and health facilities globally and serves to provide seamless access and enhanced quality of care to all.

Outpost Co-founders, Didi Emokpare and Jude Emokpare, said: “Having grown up in Nigeria, we are all too familiar with the challenges of healthcare access and industry fragmentation. To address these challenges, we need partners with the highest ethical standards and a commitment to providing innovative quality healthcare such as HealthPlus.”

Outpost Health is committed to power the next generation of digital health partnerships and bridge gaps in care delivery across the world by leveraging advances in technology to provide powerful solutions to complex problems.

In a statement from the company, HealthPlus noted that it is “delighted to announce the launch of our newest innovation, the digitisation of our pharmacy and retail services powered through a partnership with Outpost Healthcare.

“Through the Outpost app, our customers will be able to, consult a specialist doctor via a virtual visit, digitally fulfil a prescription, maintain health records, and utilise a health wallet, along with much more. Through this innovative platform, HealthPlus will continue to provide vigilant pharmacy support and community education.”

Chief Transformation Officer of HealthPlus, Chidi Okoro, said: “We are excited to continue in our quest to provide the Nigerian consumers with high-quality, life-saving, affordable products, and services.”