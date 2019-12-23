Nigeria’s first integrative pharmacy and the fastest growing pharmacy in West Africa, HealthPlus Pharmacy, has celebrated its 20th anniversary, while pledging to continue leading the pharmaceutiial market in the region.



At the anniversary ceremony held at The Civic Centre Victoria Island, Lagos, the event which was themed – “An evening of Inspiration and Gratitude”, celebrated the success story of the organisation’s 20 years of trusted care.

Speaking at the event,, the Founder & CEO, HealthPlus Limited, Bukky George, stated that, “The celebration of our 20th anniversary is a time to reflect on what has made HealthPlus the most highly regarded community pharmacy in Nigeria. We have distinguished ourselves from inception by protecting the integrity of our supply chain through strong partnerships with trusted suppliers; self-regulating according to world-class standards; attracting, retaining and training the best pharmacists and support staff; providing unparalleled customer service and value-adding pharmacy services through our modern and professional stores.”

“From our humble beginnings in an 18sqm space with four employees, today against all odds, we have successfully raised the bar in community pharmacy practice. We have become a household name and the gold standard of our industry, serving millions of customers through our 90 stores in 11 states, with 800 employees making us the largest employer of pharmacists in Nigeria. Our robust structure and management team is second to none. Our efforts have been rewarded with multiple awards for excellence in healthcare and community service. Our commitment to excellence is second to none. Our resilience is renowned. We not only inspire our peers in healthcare, we inspire enterprises and individuals across Nigeria and beyond. This anniversary therefore provides the opportunity to renew our commitment to the pursuit of excellence and the achievement of even greater milestones. Our best is yet to come.

George went further to express gratitude to God for the vision, provision and miracles over the past two decades and to members of staff, HealthPlus Champions and HealthPlus Heroes for hard work, relentless commitment to the company’s mission. She also appreciated the customers, suppliers, regulators and other stakeholders who keep the company in business.

Founder and Chairman, JULI Pharmacy Plc, Prince Julius Adelusi-Adeluyi, in his goodwill message, said, “HealthPlus will continue to celebrate and make great impact in the healthcare sector.’’ He eulogised the founder for her commitment and stated further that she has surprised everyone with her achievements. He prayed HealthPlus branches will continue to multiply from the current 90 branches.

HealthPlus is committed to its vision to be Africa’s number 1 in pharmaceutical products, wellness and beauty. The mission of the organisation is to help people achieve optimum health and vitality, while delivering superior value to stakeholders. HealthPlus is well known for the provision of high-quality healthcare products as the company recently emerged as the winner of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) presidential award for practicing pharmacy in the most ethical manner; the first pharmacy in the industry to win this prestigious award.