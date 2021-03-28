Efforts by foremost pharmaceutical retailer, HealthPlus, to enhance operational efficiency, improve service delivery and grow the business to meet the expectations of its stakeholders and sustain its leadership position in the industry, has begun yielding dividends.

Customers have expressed their pleasure that the company’s pharmacies are now sufficiently stocked with medicines, nutritional supplements and home medical equipment to meet their daily needs.

Speaking to newsmen at the recent the opening ceremony of a new outlet in Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue, Lagos, the customers commended the management and staff and urged them to sustain the current momentum in the business.

Alhaji Saidu Mohammed, investment banker, who has been a loyal customer for 16 years, said: “From what I have seen in some stores in Lagos and my hometown, Kano, I can say without mincing words that HealthPlus is now back as the undisputed leader in the industry.

“All the drugs I need to manage the health condition of my aged mother who has diabetes, hypertension and heart disease are available in my nearest store. Some months ago, I couldn’t get everything in one store and had to visit different outlets in other to get my mother’s monthly supply. This is a good development and HealthPlus should keep it up.”

Dr. Ndutimi Michael, medical practitioner in Port Harcourt who, apart from being a customer, also refers his patients to HealthPlus to get their medication, was also excited that his patients no longer complain of medicines being out of stock at HealthPlus outlets.

Meanwhile, the Pharmacists Council of Nigeria (PCN) has clarified its position on the investment by Alta Semper in 2018 into HealthPlus, pointing out that the investment was done legally and in line with Nigerian laws and regulations.

It cautioned against mischievous interpretation of its letters, in a veiled reference to erstwhile Chief Executive Officer of HealthPlus, Mrs Bukky George, who had issued a statement to stakeholders on March 3 2021, claiming that PCN had declared the investment by Alta Semper Capital as non-compliant with Nigerian law.