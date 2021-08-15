It is a factual saying that the hair is the crown of a woman. Beautiful hair makes a woman stand out in a crowd. However, for it to be so, there are two simple checks to do in order to know your hair is in good shape.

•Pull out a strand and hold it in-between your fingers: if you can’t feel the hair strand, your hair is fine.

•If you can slightly feel the hair strand, your hair is medium. If you can notably feel the strand, your hair is coarse.

But, don’t confuse the density of your hair with diameter. People who have fine hair can still have a lot of it.