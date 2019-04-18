Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Vice Chancellor, National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), Prof. Abdalla Uba Adamu, has stressed the need for regular exercise, saying it was panacea for healthy living and longevity.

He said many Nigerians suffer from ailments that could have been avoided through regular exercise and proper feeding.

Speaking in Abuja, at an event to mark the 2019 World Health Day and second public lecture, with the theme: “Universal Health Coverage (UHC); health for all, everyone, everywhere” organised by the university, Adamu said the university had provided three health and sporting facilities in its Abuja, Kaduna and Lagos centres to enable its workers and students exercise and live longer.

He said: “There are lot of diseases that could have been avoided by simply engaging in regular physical exercise and proper dieting. We noticed the trend and that was why NOUN has provided good sporting facilities in its study centers.”

The guest lecturer, Prof. Mynepalli Sridhar, in his presentation, confessed that Nigeria had enviable human and natural resources to achieve universal health coverage for its citizens, lamenting that low and lack of political will has greatly affected the success of the project.

Also he said poor governance, mismanagement of resources and lack of coordination among three tiers of the government were other factors that affected the success of the project.

The Dean, Faculty of Health Sciences, NOUN, Prof. Grace Chidiogo Okoli, encouraged the university community to increase investment in health facilities so that students and workers could also benefit.

She, however, encouraged global leaders to recommit to actions that would address gaps in Universal Health Coverage (UHC) and also highlight progress that has already been made.