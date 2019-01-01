Sunday Ani

Recently, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, disclosed that no fewer than 12 million Nigerians, out of the projected figure of 180 million, have hearing defects.

Idris, who disclosed this when the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) donated two transport incubator ambulances to Gbagada General Hospital, and Lagos Island Maternity, as part of their health intervention project, added that hearing loss has adverse socio-economic effects on both adults and children, even as it affects learning and socialisation management.

An ear, nose and throat (ENT) consultant as well as head and neck surgeon and lecturer, College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Dr. Chinyere Nkiruka Asoegwu, allayed people’s fears on the 12 million figure when she said majority in that number would have mild or moderate hearing impairment.

“Twelve million, yes, but the good thing is that when you put all the figures together, majority will have mild or moderate hearing impairment. The bad ones, which are severe profound, can actually be referred to as deafness. What we, ENT doctors, call deafness is severe profound hearing loss because those are social inadequate hearing. Those ones cannot communicate using their ear. They communicate looking at people’s lips,” she said.

Asoegwu described hearing impairment as a reduced perception of sound, meaning any reduction at all in the perception of sound is hearing impairment. She explained that the normal sound level is between zero and 25 decibels; anything beyond that level amounts to hearing impairment.

On the prevalence rate of the problem, she said: “The prevalence rate of hearing impairment is usually very difficult to determine in Africa because we usually don’t have data, but hearing loss is usually part of most congenital conditions associated with newborn babies. So, it is usually included in most syndromic conditions, and it is usually a very common condition.”

On the classification of hearing loss, she said it could be considered from the angle of severity, in which case it could be mild, moderate or severe profound.

Classes of hearing loss

“The good thing, like I said, is that majority are in the mild, moderate; the severe, profound is about 10 to 20 per cent of those that have hearing impairment. That is one level of classification,” she said, noting that another classification could be hinged on the type of hearing loss, which largely depends on where the problem lies. Asoegwu explained that the ear is divided into the outer, middle and inner ear and if the problem is in the outer part, it is called conductive hearing loss: “It is called conductive because the outer and middle ear only conduct sounds. But, if it is beyond the middle ear, we say it is sensory-neural because, in the cochlea, sound is changed to an electrical activity. Then the neuron, which is the nerve, carries it from there.