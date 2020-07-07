Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Federal High Court in Benin has adjourned till July 14 the N700 million money laundering suit filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) against Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu and four others.

The four other defendants in the suit are former Edo State People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Chairman Dan Orbih, state PDP chairman Tony Aziegbemi, former Deputy Governor Lucky Imasuen, and Efe Anthony.

The court had in its last on Thursday, June 18, validated the corruption charges against the defendants and adjourned the case to July 7 for further hearing.‎

But on Tuesday, the counsel to the 1st defendant (Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu), Charles Edosomwan, SAN, told the judge that his client could not make it to the court as he was currently indisposed.

He prayed the judge to allow him to present the certificate of his ill health as certified by his medical doctor to the court.

The presiding judge, Justice Mohammed Garba, after entertaining Counsel’s submission, adjourned the case to July 14 for hearing.

The anti-graft agency in Suit No. FHC/BE21C/ 2016 had filed an eight-count charge against the accused person on alleged the illegal receipt of public funds to the tune of N700 million for the purpose of the 2015 general election.

The EFCC further accused the defendants of conspiring among themselves to commit the offence in March 2015, alleging that they took possession and control of the funds without any contract award.

