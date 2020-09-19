A contract formalising the world heavyweight title unification fight between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is on the verge of being sent out, the former’s promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed.

Earlier this year, the pair agreed terms in principle that would see them meet in an all-British clash where both men will put their belts on the line. Both Joshua and Fury have opponents to defeat before they can finally fight, with AJ set to face mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev while the Gypsy King will face Deontay Wilder for a third time. Hearn, who represents WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO champion Joshua, has been in contact with Bob Arum, Fury’s US promoter, in a bid to finalise details over the unification bout. The Matchroom chief has revealed that some last details need to be sorted before Joshua and Fury, the WBC champion, will meet in a highly-anticipated heavyweight match up.