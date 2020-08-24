Anthony Joshua will fight in 2020 with or without his supporters urging him on in the stands, according to promoter, Eddie Hearn.

The Brit has been out of action since meticulously picking apart Andy Ruiz in December, with his June clash against Kubrat Pulev put on hold and the hotly anticipated ‘Battle of Britain’ unification showdown with Tyson Fury in limbo.

The coronavirus is threatening to block boxing fans’ return to arenas before the end of the year, with Hearn staging his fan-free ‘Fight Camp’ at Matchroom’s headquarters – where Dillan Whyte’s dramatic knockout defeat to Alexander Povetkin provided a thrilling finale.

Joshua was supposed to fight Kubrat Pulev in June but the bout was postponed amid Covid-19

Although optimistic over a return to normality, Hearn has revealed that Joshua is ready to press ahead with his next challenge regardless.