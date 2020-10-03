TYSON FURY’S December dream of fighting Anthony Joshua on home soil has been floored.

The Gypsy King is tired of waiting for his trilogy bout with Deontay Wilder to be rearranged so, on Thursday, offered AJ a monster fight behind closed doors.

But Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn has KO’ed the WBC champ’s plan by reaffirming their deal to defend AJ’s WBA, WBO and IBF titles against mandatory challenger Kubrat Pulev, leaving Fury in the cold.

Hearn told talkSPORT: “Tyson saying ‘make the fight in December’, is all hot air because we have an agreement to fight Pulev on December 12.

“We know what we are doing but he doesn’t know what he’s doing, they have no plan.

“We will sign a contract now but it won’t happen behind-closed-doors because you leave hundreds of millions on the floor.

“Almost everything has been agreed for a two-fight deal for 2021. But Tyson knows we have an agreement to fight Pulev in December so he knows we cannot make that fight now.”

Matchroom boss Hearn – who failed a COVID-19 test on Thursday and is self-isolating in the spare room of his Essex mansion – does hope one of the all-English bouts happens in the UK.