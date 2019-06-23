Bordeaux of France striker, Samuel Kalu, has been given a clean bill of health to feature at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in Egypt.

Kalu collapsed at the Super Eagles’ training on Friday, and was reported to have suffered a heart attack.

Although his condition was later confirmed to be stable after he received medical treatment, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had quickly positioned Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, on standby to replace him if the doctors eventually ruled him out of the AFCON competition in Egypt.

However, reports from Egypt later yesterday confirmed that Kalu has been declared fit enough by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) Medical Committee to participate at the tournament.

The 21-year-old Bordeaux forward was said to have suffered from dehydration caused by the heat in Alexandria during training on Friday, ahead of Nigeria opening game against Burundi.

The NNF had contacted Iheanacho to standby since CAF’s rule allows participating nations at the AFCON to substitute any player ruled out by injury or any related emergency within 24 hours to the kickoff of the opening game.

With the latest development, Iheanacho still has no part to play for Nigeria at the 32nd AFCON tournament holding in Egypt