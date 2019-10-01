Paul Erewuba

Founder of Kanu Heart Foundation, Nwankwo Kanu, has appealed to individuals and corporate bodies, including governments at all levels, to join him in financing people with Cardiovascular disease (heart problems), saying the disease has claimed many lives in Nigeria and globally in recent years.

He said this in Lagos over the weekend, during a four-kilometre ‘Walk for Life’ organised by the Kanu Heart Foundation (KHF), in collaboration with Alliance in Motion Global, to mark the 2019 World Heart Day.

Speaking to journalists after the one-day event, which featured free OPD screening on heart, blood pressure and Hepatitis B and C tests, the former Super Eagles’ captain and Arsenal FC of England player said the walk tagged “keeping the heart beating,” was meant to sensitise Nigerians on the need to keep the heart in good condition.

“The essence of the programme is to create awareness for people to get healthier. For me, it is important, the more we can help people, the better, and that is what the foundation stands for.