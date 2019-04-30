Nigerian star, Nura Abdullahi has been forced to early retirement from football with a heart problem and he is currently in talks with Roma over the cancelling of his current contract.

The 21-year-old Kaduna-born defender was advised in March by the Giallorossi advised to quit the game for 30 days after undergoing some cardiological tests at the club.

Abdulahi has not played a competitive game since February 2018 since returning to Roma after a two-year loan stint at Serie B outfit AC Perugia.

The defender initially joined Roma on loan in June 2015 after impressing for Spezia’s U-19 squad before the Stadio Olimpico outfit made his deal permanent a year later for £2million.

Abdulahi penned a four-year contract extension that will keep him in the Italian capital until the summer of 2021 but according to Italian news media outlet, La Gazzetta dello Sport claimed that Serie A has now been offered a non-football role in the club’s youth sector to hopefully begin a longer and more fulfilling career in coaching.