Bruno Fernandes converted a second-half penalty after Jonny Evans tripped Anthony Martial in the box.

Goalkeeper Schmeichel’s late blunder then allowed Lingard to steal the ball and roll in the second goal of the game to leave the home side ruing several missed chances.

The disappointing loss meant Leicester dropped to fifth on the final standing and straight into the group stages of the Europa League.

It’s a disappointing end to the season for Brendan Rodgers’ men who occupied one of the top-three spot for much of the campaign.

But a terrible run of form that had seen the Foxes won just two games since football returned from the coronavi- rus-induced break had ended in the team’s collapse.

With the win, Man United and Chelsea, who defeated Wolves 2-0 at Stamford Bridge, joined champions; Liverpool and Man City in qualifying for the Champions League.