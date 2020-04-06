Emma Jemegah

The crisis rocking Heartland Football Club, Owerri, Imo State has assumed a new dimension with the Supporters’ Club Chairman, Eze Nkemka demanding that the media director of the club, Solomon Onu, withdraw a statement credited to him accusing the former vice chairman of using it to blackmail the management.

Eze frowned at the unprofessional attitude of the media director during an interview with Love FM Radio Umuahia.

He accused Onu of festering the crisis by creating more enemies for the club.

Nkemka wondered how Prince Stephen, who is highly respected in the club because of his leadership stance in issues involving the club, could be said to be an impostor.

He washed his hands and that of the club off the management and advised them to account for the stewardship in office.

Onu had issued a statement last week with the name of the supporters’ club chairman condemning the former vice chairman of the club of blackmailing the management.

As more revealing account of how the 15 players sacked were recruited by the board lead by Barrister Babatunde Ezekwem under the pretenses that they noticed irregularities in the exercise, which allegedly angered the government investigation revealed that the order of the governor at that time that the club should sign 10 quality players, only Ikechukwu Ezenwa was the only quality player signed.