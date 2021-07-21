General Manager of Heartland FC, Promise Nwachukwu has showered encomiums on Imo State governor, Hope Uzodinma following the payment of players’ salaries.

After several months of endless wait, the Imo State government last week paid three months salaries (March, April and May) to Heartland FC players and backroom staff.

In a swift reaction, Nwachukwu expressed delight that the effort of the Governor was already yielding result following their 2-1 victory over Enugu Rangers on Sunday while describing him as “a jinx breaker” with an uncommon passion for the club.

“I sincerely express my gratitude to the Executive Governor of Imo State, His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodinma for paying three months salaries to the players and overwhelming passion he has shown for the club,” an elated Nwachukwu said.

Heartland FC have been in dire strait for several months after leadership crisis in the team meant debt owed players and officials continued to accumulate with no recourse to when it would be paid, but the former junior international is optimistic that the situation would get better soon.

“I am optimistic that things would get better soon. There were problems on ground before the governor came on board. He is taking his time to clean up the mess in order to ensure we end the campaign on a good note.”

