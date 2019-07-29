Heartland FC of Owerri is in a position as the club risks being banned from participating in the soon to take off Nigeria Premier League 2019/ 2020 season.

The ban dangling on Heartland’s head was traced to the overbearing interferences of the club’s board headed by the PDP chairman in the state that wants to usurp the management’s functions.

The Imo State PDP chairman and his board had defied all entraties from informed and statutory organizations calling on them to desist from distracting the management’s plans and programmes for the club.

For instance, the permanent secretary of sports, upon sensing danger in view of the board’s meddlesomeness, called a meeting between the board and the management to resolve the issues on ground, but the former never showed up for sitting.