In Christendom, believers mark the Day of Pentecost, which is the birthday of the Holy Spirit. It is the 50th day of Jesus ascension into heaven after his death and resurrection over 2,000 years ago

This is exactly what congregants of the World Evangelism Bible Church Inc.(WEBIC) did on Sunday, June 5 2022. Venue was the church headquarters in Ojota Lagos. The programme had the theme “White Sunday”.

As early as 8am, members of the church trooped in their thousands into the church auditorium for the event, donning white clothes. Founder/General Overseer of the church, Prophet Samson Ayorinde said the white colour symbolises purity of the Holy Spirit.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

It was a special day that WEBICANS set aside to celebrate Jesus.

The event kicked off with the usual Sunday School at 8am. The focus dwelt on rapture and judgement as well as highlighting the reward for believers according to their contributions while alive in God’s Vineyard.

As soon as you entered the auditorium, nobody needed to tell you the preparations that had been put in place for the special occasion. The altar was tastefully decorated in the spirit of “White Sunday” There were flowers and some beautiful ornaments

It was a day set aside for worshipping the Holy Spirit whose birthday was being celebrated.

Choristers rendered melodious worship songs as the congregants spoke in tongues. For more than 50 minutes, the atmosphere in the entire auditorium changed.

After the choir had performed, Prophet Ayorinde said: “What you (congregants) are witnessing is the celebration of the Holy Spirit who was born over 2,000 years ago.

“Open up your spirit to receive victories from visible and non-visible battles.”

Quoting from Ephesians 3:20, he said God is more than able to solve the people’s problems if they serve Him.

Recalling his birth, Ayorinde said when his mother conceived him, he was not growing as a normal child should be. She approached a prophet in her church who gave her a bell that should be jingled to restore his normal growth in the womb. He said his mother handed over the bell to him after over 50 years.

Ayorinde relived his encounter with the Holy Spirit that Sunday morning before the event began. He said the spirit assured him there would be no rain. And truly rain didn’t disrupt the service.

The church also observed its monthly Holy Communion service which was the Holy Supper where bread and wine were served those present. Thereafter he prayed and shared the grace to round off the “White Sunday.”

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .