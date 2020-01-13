Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that Heaven and Nigerians will never honour members of the Nigerian Armed Forces engaged in the snatching of ballot boxes and rigging of elections.

Speaking during an inter-denominational church service marking the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration at Saint Peter’s Anglican Church, Rumuepirikom, yesterday, Governor Wike urged the military to be professional.

He said: “We are not honouring those who are unprofessional and carry ballot boxes to influence electoral process.

“I urge members of the Armed Forces to choose the right path in the interest of the country. It is unfortunate the military has lost its integrity because of some unprofessional personnel. Nobody is afraid of the military because of its unprofessional conduct.

“Those who come to rig election or kill Rivers people, Heaven will never remember them.”

Governor Wike said he has been vindicated by Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) chairman admission that security agencies were responsible for the electoral malpractices that marred the last elections.

He said: “I thank God INEC chairman has owned up that the problem with elections are the security agencies. This confirms all I have said in the past.”

He, however, praised the Armed Forces for the roles they have played in preserving the unity of the country.