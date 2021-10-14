From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

A huge crisis has finally erupted in the All Progressives Congress, Kano State Chapter, following alleged irregularities in the conduct of the last ward and Local Government congresses in the state.

The crisis which places the governor , Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and the Kano State Executive of the party on one camp and the two former governors, Ibrahim Shekarau and Kabiru Gaya, including Senator Barau Jibrin on the other camp is currently tearing the party apart.

Already the protesters, who came together under the umbrella of APC stakeholders, met on Tuesday night and resolved to go public with their petition, which among others sought the quick intervention of the National Executive of the party on the crisis in the state.

.

The petition addressed to the Chairman, Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention of APC was delivered to his office in Abuja on Wednesday, October 13.

Signatories to the petition included Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, (Kano Central), Senator Barau Jibrin, (Kano North), Hon. Tijjani Abdulkadri Jobe (D/Tofa/Rimin Gado/Tofa Fed. Const.) and Hon. Nasiru Abduwa Gabasawa (Gezawa/Gabasawa Fed. Const.)

Others are Hon. Barrister Haruna Dederi (Karaye/Rogo Fed. Const), Hon. Sha’aban Sharada (Kano Municipal (Fed. Const.) and Alhaji Shehu Dalhatu, Chairman, Buhari Support Group among others

“We, the undersigned, are constrained to write this petition to you in the hope that your timely intervention in the crisis which the Kano State Chapter of our great party now faces, will be

decisively addressed in the interest of the party and its members.

“It is needless to state that as major Stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC), we all had invested massively and worked tirelessly for the successes which the party recorded in

the previous elections. The enormity of our contributions can well be attested to, by all keen watchers of what transpired in Kano State during the 2019 elections which saw the return of the

government of APC in Kano State.

“Consequently therefore, the State Party leadership purported to have held congresses through a so-called consensus at the Ward

and Local Government levels to the complete exclusion of the categories mentioned above. This attitude necessitated the conduct of parallel congresses by some of the stakeholders.

“This chaotic situation has thrown the party

into almost irredeemable confusion and crisis which if not urgently arrested, will undoubtedly lead the party in Kano State to destruction

The petitioners therefore, “Rejected in totality, the purported congresses said to be carried out by the state party leadership at the Ward and Local Government levels in the entire state because of its exclusiveness and flagrant violation of all known civilized norms, rules and party guidelines.

They declared rhat they “Shall resist any attempt by the state party leadership to

carry out state congress in the same exclusive and Kangaroo manner aimed at imposing party officers on the members of the party in the state.

” We urge the National leadership of the party to urgently take decisive steps to end the destructive tendencies manifestly exhibited in the management of the party affairs in Kano State.

”We want to assure the National Leadership of our support, co-operation and commitment to peaceful resolution of the crisis.

“ We wish to appeal to our teeming supporters in Kano State to remain calm and steadfast in their commitment to the

ideals of our great party. The National Leaders know the critical position of Kano State in the scheme of party and political affairs in Nigeria and will undoubtedly not allow the wanton destruction of the party in Kano State.” said the petitioners.

Efforts to get a reaction from Abbas Sunusi, the state party chairman was unsuccessful as at press time.