Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Three students of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Ondo State were yesterday carried away by flood after a downpour that lasted for almost 10 hours.

The rain which started at 6.00am did not stop until 4pm, destroying properties worth millions of naira.

It was learnt that similar rain was experienced by the people of the town on Sunday and Monday and many rivers in the town over stretched to their banks, thereby causing flood in many parts of the town and other communities that make up Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state.

A final year student of the university Doyin Boluwade said to be an Indigene of Ekiti State was among those carried away to an unknown destination by the heavy flood from a canal very close to her residence.

According to her landlord, Elemukona Ademola who said he narrowly escaped the incident, the flood could not be controlled as a nearby river overflow.

Narrating his experience, Ademola said he climbed a cocoa tree when many thought he had been carried away by the flood.

The state commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Gboyega Adefarati who paid a sympanthy visit to the scene, warned his people from erecting building very close to canals.

Adefarati equally cautioned those who are in the habit of blocking the line-drain with refuse to desist from such act as blockage of drains always lead to flooding.

The monarch of the town The Alale of Akungba oba Sunday Adeyeye Ajimo called on the government to assist the community.

He appealed to the people to adhere strictly to town planning instruction while building houses and shops.