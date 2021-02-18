From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Military operations in Orsumoghu and Lilu communities in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State and Orsu-Ihiteukwa in Imo State, yesterday, sent shockwaves,panic, fear, anxiety and tension in the affected communities.

The operation, Daily Sun gathered, was set in motion by the military to flush out the members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB)operating in the areas.

Some videos that trended on social media showed military helicopters hovering in the affected areas. In one of the videos, gun fires were heard even as little children were seen running helter-skelter in search of cover. Some of them were heard crying and calling on their mothers for protection. Sources said that the military operation started on Wednesday in the communities in the two Local Government Areas.

“The military is in a show of force in some towns in Orsu and Ihiala LGAs with over 30 truckloads of soldiers and helicopters, shooting and drilling villagers that were going about their normal activities”, one of the sources said.

Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Haruna Mohammed, declined comment; querying journalists if he was a soldier.

“Am I a military man?’ he queried when journalists approached him for some clarifications on the events going on in the affected communities particularly as they affect Anambra.

However, Anambra State Government confirmed that the military operation was taking place in the affected communities. It said that the military had stormed the area to flush out the IPOB members.

Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, Don Adinuba, said: “Security forces got intelligence that the volunteer fighters of IPOB were hiding in some gullies in the boundary areas between Anambra and Imo States so they went there to flush them out.

“On the Anambra side, the IPOB forces were hiding in the gullies in Orsumoghu and Lilu communities while on the Imo side, they were hiding in the gullies in Orsu-Ihiteukwa. Nobody was killed.”