Molly kilete, Abuja

Following bandits attack on the Abuja/Kaduna rail track, soldiers have taken over patrol of the ever busy Abuja/Kaduna highway. The patrol, is to forestall kidnap of travelers and other motorists plying the route.

Daily Sun, gathered that the patrol consisting men of the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, which started about a forthnight ago is to ensure that travelers get to their destinations without fear of being kidnapped or robbed by bandits and other criminal groups making the route unbearable for travelers.

It was gathered that the military personnel who usually carry out snap road blocks along the expressway have in the last few days arrested some hoodlums.

Before now, the Kaduna/Abuja road was a no go area for travelers oweing to the activities of these criminals who daily carry out attack on road users. A source who does not want to be mentioned in print, said that having succeeded in planting an Improvised Explosive Device(IED), that led to the destruction of a portion of the Abuja-Kaduna rail track, the bandits are now targeting military personnel who daily ply the route to Kaduna where most military institutions are located.

Aside the soldiers, men of the Nigerian Police Mobile Force, also patrol the route.

When contacted, Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachuku, said it was aimed at curbing kidnapping, armed robbery attacks, bandits and other criminal groups operating on the road. He says the patrol has yielded positive results with the arrests of several criminals.

He also said that the incidences of kidnapping and attacks on road users have drastically reduced following the patrol by soldiers.

