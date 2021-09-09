By Emma Jemegah in Enugu

The heavens opened up in the second half of the Day Two match of the Nigeria National League Super 8 match between Gombe United and DMD of Borno, forcing the organisers to call off the game in the 33rd minute.

At the time the game was called off by the match officials, Gombe United were leading 1-0.

The situation has however created anxiety as to when hostilities will continue with the reported declaration by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that all markets and businesses should close today (Thursday) in the south east in protest against President Muhammadu Buhari’s planned visit to Imo State to commission some projects of the state government.

Already, the match between Insurance of Benin and Ekiti United had also been moved to today (Thursday).

