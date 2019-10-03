Bolaji Okunola

The city of Singapore, venue of October 13 International friendly between Nigeria and Brazil will witness a heavy downfall, SportingSun gathered.

According to online weather forecast, it will rain 30 degree celsius in the Asia country. The looming rainfall may have limited distraction on the well-constructed Singapore national stadium.

Check revealed that the stadium was built with dome and retractable roof, as it currently holds the record of the largest dome structure in the world.

The retractable roof itself will take an approximately 25 minutes to open or close. The roof is made out of a lightweight material called ETFE, which is weather-resistant and blocks the sun’s heat, giving shade and protecting spectators from the hot and humid Singapore weather and potential torrential rain.

Meanwhile, the eagerly awaited duel was billed to kick-off at 3:00am in Singapore, which is 8:00pm Nigeria time.

The Super Eagles and their Samba Boys of Brazil counterparts will face-off for the second time in history. The first was in 2003, with a 3-0 victory to Brazil in Abuja. Gil, Lius Fabiano and Adriano scored the goals.

The game against Nigeria is Brazil’s second game at the refurbished Singapore National Stadium. In October 2014. Also in a friendly period, Brazil defeated Japan 4-0, with the goals scored by Neymar.