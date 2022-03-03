From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

There was heavy security at the Osun State High Court, Osogbo, as trial of Rahmon Adedoyin, the owner of Hilton Hotel, and six others begin.

As at 8am, the entrance of the court opposite government house, along Ilobu road, has been heavily policed.

Some lawyers have been sitting in Court 1 where the trial is expected to hold before the Chief Judge, Justice Oyebola Adepele-Ojo.

The defendants were alleged to have involved in the murder of a Master student of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Timothy Adegoke.