Tony Osauzo, Benin

There was heavy security presence at the Edo State House of Assembly early this morning, following rumour of plans by the opposition to invade and take over the Assembly.

The situation became chaotic when hundreds of youths believed to supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), invaded the Assembly, chanting PDP, PDP, PDP and armed with placards with various inscriptions such “Edo no be Lagos”, One man, One PVC, One vote”.

Governor Godwin Obaseki who spoke to journalists said he would use the instrument of law to protect the Assembly and the state.