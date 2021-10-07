Heavy security presence have been thrown in and around the National Assembly Complex in Abuja as the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), is billed to lay the 2022 Appropriation Bill before a joint session of the National Assembly at 12noon.
Buhari had on Tuesday written to both the Senate and the House of Representatives to notify the chambers of his intention to present the Federal Government budget on Thursday.
By Wednesday, the premises had begun to wear a new look especially along the route the President takes from the Presidential Villa to the White House section of the complex, which houses the chambers.
The ceremony is to take place at the House chamber, which has a bigger capacity to contain the 469 members of the parliament, members of the Federal Executive Committee and more.
