From Tony Osauzo, Benin

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo Central Senatorial district, has suspended its campaign following gunshots by suspected political opponents during a campaign in ward seven of Esan Central Local Government Area on Wednesday.

The shooting was said to have caused pandemomium as the Speaker of the Edo State House of Assembly, Hon. Marcus Onobun and other PDP leaders were evacuated to safety while others ran for their dear lives.

Former Commissioner for Land and Survey and a leader of the PDP faction loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki, Hon Anslem Ojezua, flanked by other party leaders spoke in a viral video on the incident and said Police investigation had commenced to unravel those behind the attack.

“We had to suspend our campaign today. Today was suppose to be the final campaign stanza in Esan Central. We were in ward 7 and having a very peaceful really when we heard gun shots in the vicinity of the rally and in order to avoid injury and possible damage and loss of lives of people, we decided to evacuate immediately.

“We later got to hear that there were possible loss of lives . It was only wise and sensitive to suspend our campaign until when we are sure of what transpired .

“We are reliably informed that the police is handling the situation and as soon as they give us a better information then we can continue with our campaign”, Ojezua said.

When contacted, spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, said “For now, we know nothing about the incident.”