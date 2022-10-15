From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Akpawfu community in Nkanu East local government of Enugu State is been reported to have come under heavy bombardments following alleged raiding by troops of secret camps of suspected members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and armed bandits in the area.

The raiding said to have been carried out by land and air troops that stormed the community since Thursday.

It is said to have come to a head in the morning of today with military helicopters dropping explosives in forests within Ajeme Akpawfu village where the hoodlums terrorising parts of Nkanu land and Enugu city are believed to be hiding.