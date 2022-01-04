By Henry Uche

The Human & Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has express dissatisfaction over the widely reported arrest of some security guards and a passer-by widow with three children, at Brooks Estate in Magodo, Lagos by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu, on Saturday, January 1st, 2022.

A statement delivered by the Chairman of HEDA, Suraj Olarenwaju, the civil society group revealed that itwas reported and admitted by the force that the Commissioner of Police was on a “Private social visit” to a friend holding a function in the estate.

For HEDA, the Lagos State police boss was expected to act in a civil manner to befitting his class in the Society and show a sense of mental maturity by playing by the rules guiding entry and exit of the estate executed by the security guards. As we know, there are rules guiding every territory, since Mr. commissioner was not going for a war (where protocol in an environment may be thwarted), one expect him to follow the unbureaucratic due process at the main gate as it is obtained in every organized clime.

“We are not Ignorant of those sentiments which triggered the CP’s actions against those diligent security guards. The brouhaha -particularly the gridlock at Isheri, this incident has caused is disturbing and highly condemnable.

“We are also not unaware that the Nigeria police would not spare anyone who tries to disobey its protocol at the entry point of its facilities or anyone who resists its security personnel at the gate. If the Publics are expected to cooperate with the police at any point in time, why would the police not respect other people’s rules?”

HEDA reiterated its commitment to protect and promote universally recognized human rights, accountability and environmental justice in Nigeria and Africa, in accordance with International standards, through research and publications, campaigns, human rights education and empowerment projects and programmes, we in the civic space would never keep silent over any action or inaction targeted at citizens to dehumanize them.

“As permanent enemy of oppression and exploitation perpetuated by sadists from different quarters, we call on the IGP to begin to “work on the ego to Officers and men of the force” to make them begin to treat Nigerians ‘As” human beings NOT ‘Like’ Human beings or anything less than Human. Following the wide condemnation of Police brutality in recent past, Nigerians expect to see the fruits (positive changes) in the ongoing mental, emotional, psychological rebirth of Police personnel.

“Though the executive of the Estate and the State Police have issued statements regarding the incident, howbeit, we invite the Inspector General of Police to order an investigation into the misuse of privilege by the Lagos Commissioner of Police and further call on Lagos State Govennor, Mr. Babajide Sanwoolu, as the elected Governor of State and Chief Security officer to apologize to the affected victims of Mr. Odumosu’s breach of public peace and violation of human rights,” HEDA charges.