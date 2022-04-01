HEDA, stakeholders call for creation of International Anti-Corruption Court

From Ajiri Daniels, Abuja

Miffed by the global threat of corruption and illicit financial flow which have posed a serious roadblock to economic development, the Human and Environmental Development Agenda (HEDA) and other key actors in the anti-graft fight have called for the creation of an International Anti-Corruption Court (IACC) as a measure to tackle the menace.

According to the stakeholders, the IACC would promote synergy in the fight against corruption among countries and also ensure the trial of public treasury looters.

The stakeholders made these submissions in Abuja on Thursday at a one-day hybrid conference on International Anti-Corruption Court (IACC) organised by HEDA Resource Centre in partnership with Integrity Initiatives International.

The conference tagged, “Instituting International Anti-Corruption Court: Issues, Challenges and Opportunities for Engagement,” sought to promote greater awareness and commitment by key actors in the anti-graft fight through the institutionalisation of the IACC.

Addressing participants at the conference, the Chairman of HEDA, Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju noted that corruption remains a socio-economic and political bloodsucker which has eaten deep into the fabrics of Nigeria and stunted economic growth and development.

He said the establishment of the IACC would check against international conspirators who would have escaped justice as a result of local challenges in our Criminal Justice system.

Olanrewaju said, “Advocacy for the IACC is a very good opportunity where we can ensure that people who need to be brought to book are actually brought to book. The IACC is a welcome development globally, and Nigeria cannot be left behind as corruption seems to be taking the centre stage in the country.

“We will continue to engage with other stakeholders and see how this can be implemented across Africa, and build an alliance of African NGOs; and same with the Federal Government, to strengthen the process of advocacy knowing that Africa is the worst hit in terms of corruption which has eaten into our fabrics and resources,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of EFCC, Mr. AbdukRasheed Bawa, represented by Chinwe Uweize expressed optimism that the IACC would hold perpetrators of financial crimes accountable and spur governments to improve national justice systems.

“As the Agency charged with the responsibility of enforcing all economic and financial crimes laws in the nation, we endorse the setting up of the IACC. This is premised on the firm belief that such a court will aid in the investigation and prosecution of grand corruption which cuts across various jurisdictions, especially where the suspect might have escaped to other countries to avoid prosecution.

“We believe that the IACC will benefit the fight against corruption and other financial crimes, not only in Nigeria but also at the global level,” Uweize said.

The Chairman of the conference and Country Representative of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes, Dr. Oliver Stolpe submitted that the UN Convention on Corruption was yet to ratify the IACC but expressed optimism that the IACC would ensure impartial adjudication of corruption cases.

Other stakeholders including Transparency International (TI), International Court of Justice (ICJ – Cameroon), Legal Defence and Accountability Project (LEDAP), and others across board jointly affirmed that the proposed court is a welcome development and Nigeria must commit to its establishment.

They said, “We must consider the establishment of IACC to fill in the huge gap for the promotion of integrity, to reduce kleptocracy behavior and end impunity, as other countries are gearing up towards IACC.”

They agreed that IACC was long overdue. Thus, it requires more campaign, advocacy and support across board.