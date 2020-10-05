Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Association of EX-LG Chairmen of Nigeria (ASELGON) has advised the Federal Government to heed calls by eminent Nigerians and relevant stakeholders to restructure the country.

This advice was contained in a communique issued at the end of a virtual meeting of the National Executive Committee of the Association.

The communique by the National Publicity Secretary of ASELGON, Ademola Ojo, posited that restructuring would stop the agitations by some ethnic groups from mobilising for the break up of the country.

The association specifically urged the Federal Government to strongly consider the position of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, especially when the cleric is not a card-carrying member of any political party.

“Now that the demands for break up is increasing everyday, it will be better for Buhari-led administration to put the machinery of restructuring in motion.

“Now is the right time to allow former political office holders such as former presidents, governors, senate presidents, local government chairmen and so on, to assist the government to find lasting solution to the issues leading to the rising calls for the disintegration of Nigeria. And proper and necessary steps should be taken now to nip the issue in the bud before the situation gets out of control.