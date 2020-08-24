Benjamin Babine, Abuja

The Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) through the help of PharmAccess Foundation has developed an android-based mobile application designed for the inspection and monitoring of health facilities within Lagos State.

The Health Facility Inspection Tool tagged ‘HealthFIT’, is aimed at transitioning from manual to electronic processes in view of improving efficiency in licensure, inspection and quality monitoring.

The application will support geolocation mapping, collate data on quality monitoring, host and analyse collated data and update relevant visualizations in real-time. The tool includes a web interface for user access with dashboards highlighting defined indicators and pre-specified analysis.

The Executive Secretary of the HEFAMAA, Dr. Abiola Idowu, speaking about the application said that the tool will enhance efficient inspection and monitoring of health facilities in the State. She went on to say that she is confident that when the application is fully operational, healthcare facility monitors and inspectors in the State will be able to deliver credible and objective reports with faster and seamless operations.

PharmAccess Country Director, Ms. Njide Ndili reaffirmed the efficiency of the digital tool saying that it will go a long way in enhancing staff productivity. She said that PharmAccess is committed to supporting HEFAMAA and the State Ministry of Health to improve the quality of healthcare services in Lagos State.

She further stated that the HealthFIT app will allow easy collection, processing, and management of data on a simple interface which is essential for empanelment of qualified providers onto the Lagos State Health Insurance Scheme. She said: “technology is an enabler, critical for transparency, efficiency and effectiveness especially in the healthcare system.”

It was also disclosed that PharmAccess had already trained HEFAMAA inspectors and other administrative staff of the Agency on the use of HealthFIT in preparation for the 2-week field pilot of the application.

Also commenting on the app, the Digital Innovations Manager of PharmAccess Foundation, Dr. Ademola Serrano emphasized that the digital transformation of HEFAMAA will drive its operational efficiency, improve cost savings, enhance transparency, and boost accountability.

PharmAccess has also supported the Agency in developing the e-HEFAMAA platform which is a website that provides information on HEFAMAA as well as a portal that allows submission and processing of applications for health facility registration including renewal of annual registrations.