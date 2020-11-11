Heficed, a global technology company providing bare metal and cloud services that foster true long-term relationships with its customers across several industries, has announced the hosting of its infrastructure in the Rack centre, the Lagos-based Tier III carrier neutral state-of-the-art data centre offering colocation, content distribution, interconnect and cloud services.

Mr. Vincentas Grinius, Heficed CEO/co-founder, said, “There is huge demand potential in Nigeria, for the kind of services we render, with the highest GDP in Africa, accelerating broadband penetration, young population and 45 million SMEs, a full-suite infrastructure platform that enables growing businesses to effortlessly scale through one platform to meet compliance, security concerns, digital transformation need, and achieve business efficiency. The improving ease of doing business is encouraging for success.”

Founded in 2008, Heficed was carefully built to create high value infrastructure solutions and to change the way companies and government organisations order, lease, deploy IP addresses.

“Launching a new server location in Lagos as another location in our global architecture in a leading carrier neutral data centre is essential to ensure top quality performance and value to the major business areas in Africa and the globe.”

“The comprehensive connectivity and geophysical location of Rack Centre enables the provision of our high quality services to realise the market potential not just in Nigeria, but the West African region.”

Rack Centre recently set aside a 100 Million USD, out of the 250 Million USD that Actis, the UK based equity firm which took a controlling stake in the data centre had earmarked for its data centre funding in Africa, for an expansion programme that will significantly increase its capacity and bring an unprecedented and the largest carrier neutral state of the art data centre to West Africa.