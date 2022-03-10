All roads in the Federal Capital City led to the Heineken Capital Bar at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, for the Heineken® Grand Night on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, in celebration of the partnership between Heineken® and Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

The occasion was a first-of-its-kind collaboration designed to provide superior entertainment and consumer experiences for lovers of Nigeria’s premium beer brand as well as customers of Abuja’s leading hospitality organisation.

In attendance were top executives from Nigerian Breweries Plc, including the MD/CEO, Hans Essaadi, the management team of the renowned Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja; MD/CEO, Mrs. Dupe Olusola; and others. Notable retailers of Heineken premium lager beer in Abuja were also in attendance.

Speaking at the event, National Trade Marketing Manager, NB Plc; Funso Ayeni said, “Heineken as a global, top-quality premium beer brand has an unrivalled relationship with its consumers and stakeholders. We are excited to be able to build further our relationship with Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja with the launch of the Heineken Capital Bar. We will use this platform to further connect with our consumers and deliver premium experiences”.

Speaking further, Transcorp Hilton Abuja, MD/CEO, Dupe Olusola said “Over the years, we have partnered with global brands to complement the delivery of luxurious hospitality to our guests at Transcorp Hilton Abuja. Our collaboration with Heineken for Capital Bar is one of such. With the Heineken Capital Bar, we have been able to offer a differentiated lifestyle experience as we have consistently done across our outlets. At Heineken Capital Bar, our guests will enjoy an amazing time every week, with the finest drinks, quality entertainment and great food.”

Superstar Musician, MI provided thrilling entertainment to guests with spectacular live performances of his hits into the night.