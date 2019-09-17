Exciting times in the UEFA Champions League are back and with Heineken the proud sponsors of the competition, it is “Better Together’” as the name of its newly launched campaign suggests.

The ‘Better Together’ campaign, another masterpiece from the international Premium Brand highlights the true football spirit where collectivity remains a key factor in producing the best results.

Indeed, the feeling that comes with enjoying football together cannot be overemphasised and with Heineken, it is better experienced than imagined.

The Heineken House in Ikoyi Lagos and other centers across the country will definitely be a beehive of activities going forward with the best of footballing action set to be fused with entertainment to give fans and consumers alike another unique feeling.

As it has been the case in the past season, the world-class Heineken House Lagos will be open on every UEFA Champions League match night.

This opulent landmark which has hosted thousands of Heineken® fans as well as global celebrities, has gained popularity as the perfect way to enjoy the world’s foremost club football tournament.

While eyes will be on the usual suspects like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah among many others, it is exciting to note that a new breed of Nigerian youngsters will also be rubbing shoulders with the world’s best.

Victor Osimhen will have a chance to show Premier League fans the stuff he’s made of when Lille face English giants Chelsea twice in Group H of the Champions League.