Nancy Isime, Uti Nwachukwu, Chike, Samantha Walsh and VJ Adams have unveiled Heineken’s exciting activities for the quarter-finals of the 2020/2021 Uefa Champions League.

The celebrities are drivers of football and lifestyle conversations, making them a perfect fit for the brand’s “Never Watching Alone” theme this Champions League season.

Bursting on to the Nigerian entertainment scene at the turn of the year, Chike is the rave of the moment among Nigerian audiences and is recognised as an ardent football fan. He is joined by popular TV presenter and former Big Brother Naija winner, Uti Nwachukwu, whose previous work includes his role as a football analyst on SuperSport.

Meanwhile, VJ Adams, renowned for his success in the Nigerian e-sports scene, is regarded as one of the most important drivers of culture in the entertainment industry. He initially rose to prominence following his contest at the 2008 edition of Next Movie Star West Africa before emerging as a significant subset of youth culture in e-sports and gaming. He is joined by renowned media personalities Nancy Isime and Samantha Walsh.

Speaking on the brand’s activities for the competition this year, Aishat Aneakwe, senior brand manager, Heineken, said: “As promised, we sought to make this UCL season chock-full of exciting activities for football fans and consumers, and they are about to get a lot grander as the competition progresses.”

With the second leg of the Round of 16 coming to an exciting conclusion, the celebrities will drive unique and exciting engagement among fans and consumers, some of which are the UEFA Champions League Trivia Nights and special giveaways containing limited edition Heineken merchandise during the UCL games from the Round of 16 till the final match on May 29 in Istanbul.