Four teams have already qualified for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 but a couple more will be joining the quartet as Matchday 5 fixtures are played across Europe this week.

Leading the chase for a place in the knockout phase on matchday 5 are Premier League leaders, Chelsea.

The Blues will be through to the round of 16 if they do not lose to Juventus or if Zenit does not beat Malmö.

On their part, Juve already have their legs firmly in the knockout phase and only need a draw to finish top in Group H.

Starting out under the reign of new managers, Barcelona and Manchester United have their destinies in their hands and would be progressing to the knockout phase with victories over Benfica and Villarreal respectively.

Though there are a couple of other scenarios that could earn Barca and United a spot in the last 16, winning their matchday 5 fixtures will be their best bets.

Manchester City will also go through if they avoid defeat against PSG or if Club Brugge fail to beat Leipzig. City will be confirmed in first place if they win. For PSG, they will go through if they beat City, or if they draw and Club Brugge do not beat Leipzig, or even if they lose to City and Club Brugge also lose.

