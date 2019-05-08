Heineken, the world’s premier international beer brand, has announced its new alluring all-green crown cork.

This change, the company says, presents the next subtle step in the evolution of the Heineken identity, expressing the clear, bright, fresh and natural character of the Heineken lager beer all while retaining its same great taste.

This new change maintains the brand’s contemporary and progressive identity, highlighting Heineken’s most iconic design elements. Heineken’s unique red star is bolder, its dominant green colour is more prominent and the word “Quality” has also been replaced with “Original”, further referencing Heineken’s claim of being one of the most authentic brands in the world.

The new look is in line with Heineken’s green identity which takes effect this May. With this change, the old silver crown corks will be phased out gradually, leaving the same beer and same great taste.

Commenting on the reason for changing the design of the Heineken crown cork, the Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Emmanuel Oriakhi says, “We at Heineken are very excited about this new modification to our crown cork. Just as with the limited edition bottles, we are very confident that our proud consumers will share in the euphoria of this new change.

“This year has been exciting for Heineken in Nigeria. Through our carefully thought out campaigns, we have reinforced strong connections with our loyal consumers by gifting them unique, remarkable and unforgettable experiences. As we strive to consistently raise the bar in our consumer experience, this new crown cork design re-establishes our resolve to stay prominent above other brands, all while maintaining that same originality and great taste”.

This is not the first time Heineken will be changing its look, as the brand changed its crown cork in 2014. This new launch comes hot on the heels of Heineken’s ongoing riveting UEFA Champions League Campaign.

This year with the UCL campaign, the premium viewing experiences, the UEFA Champions League tour, the unmissable match, a trip to the UCL semi-finals lucky consumers and now the limited edition UCL bottles, Heineken has continued to connect with its consumers with a commitment to continually reward them with more exciting encounters in the coming months.

With its presence in 192 countries worldwide, Heineken remains one of the world’s most consumed international beer brands, consistently upping the ante in providing fans with unique, remarkable, unmissable moments.

P&G Nigeria, Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment partner on SME proficiency

Procter and Gamble (P&G), makers of brands such as Always and Ariel, and the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on a public-private partnership initiative to launch the SME Development Academy. The MoU was signed last Friday at the Federal Ministry of Trade, Abuja.

This partnership will leverage the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment’s SME Academy Programme, which aims at delivering structured skills training, advisory and mentoring activities and services for selected Nigerian-owned SMEs within the SME Academy Programme in order to enable better outcomes for the nation, communities and households.

The beneficiaries would be taught how to upgrade and expand their business processes to compete on an international scale. Furthermore, P&G will develop and promote leadership talent and human capital for identified high growth SMEs while providing formal training, mentorship and hands-on experience in business operations for these SMEs.

Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony, Temitope Iluyemi, director of government relations Africa , at P&G, said, “This partnership demonstrates P&G’s commitment to be a force for good and a force for growth . We are committed to empowering SMEs and helping them get adequate skills for the success of their business. Our ultimate aim is to see small businesses grow and contribute to the overall growth of our nation’s economy.”

“A lack of organisational capabilities is a major factor that can limit development in SMEs and we believe this is an opportunity to offer unique value towards the most pressing issues encountered by business owners,” she added.

Also at the ceremony, Hajiya Aisha Abubakar, the Honorable Minister of State, Federal Industry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Abuja, remarked that, “SMEs have proven to be an important part of our economy, hence the need to help them scale up and achieve more. This partnership with P&G could not have come at a better time. The Ministry is pleased that this public private partnership will support the program of the government to train SME Academy participants on key financial management principles and expose them to financial literacy, improve their access to finance and promote business ethics”.

Procter and Gamble through various programs and partnerships over the years collaborated with private and government organizations to empower and develop capacity of Nigerians through collaborative projects with organizations like UNESCO, the Ministry of Education and other Women NGOS and foundations in different regions of the Country. Through these projects, the Company demonstrates its commitment to Nigeria and its economic developmnet.

About Procter & Gamble

P&G serves consumers around the world with one of the strongest portfolios of trusted, quality, leadership brands, including Always®, AmbiPur®, Ariel®, Bounty®, Charmin®, Crest®, Dawn®, Downy®, Fairy®, Febreze®, Gain®, Gillette®, Head & Shoulders®, Lenor®, Olay®, Oral-B®, Pampers®, Pantene®, SK-II®, Tide®, Vicks®, and Whisper®. The P&G community includes operations in approximately 70 countries worldwide. Please visit http://www.pg.com for the latest news and information about P&G and its brands.

Shareholders commend FBN’s performance as holdings promises brighter future

The shareholders of FBN Holdings Plc have been assured of brighter future and enhanced dividend at the 7th Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Lagos.

Speaking at the meeting in Lagos, Dr. Oba Otudeko, FBN Holdings Group Chairman, assured the shareholders that the company had mapped out strategies aimed at ensuring enhanced value creation for the future.

Otudeko said that the board and management would work together to create shareholder value and build strong foundation for the future.

“We are not resting on our laurels, and our renewed approach to synergy and innovation will be major drivers to unlocking earnings potential for our group.

“We believe that our efforts to integrate our offerings and provide end-to-end solutions for our customers will create a competitive advantage in our markets,” he said.

Also speaking, MrUrum Kalu Eke, Group Managing Director FBN Holdings, said that the company was committed to greater exploits in the future in its drive to deliver value to its shareholders.

“ I would like to reiterate our promise to you and the entire market that 2019 represents for us the year of inflection.

“All leading indicators, derived from our numbers, point to the commencement of growth across businesses, markets and indices.

“As we transition to a new strategic planning cycle post-2019, we are confident that the focused execution of our strategy, investment in future-enabling technologies, development of our talents and our re-engineered processes to repositioning the group for ultimate benefit of the shareholders,” Eke said.

He also commended the shareholders for their unwavering support to the group over the years.

The company for the period under review posted a profit after tax of N59.7 billion compared with N45. 5 billiin achieved in the comparative period of 2017, an increase of 31.4 per cent.

Profit before tax stood at N65. 3 billion against N54.5 billion recorded in 2017, representing a growth of 19.7 per cent.

Gross earnings stood at N583.5 billion compared with N595. 4 billion in 2017, a decrease of two per cent.

Its total assets rose by 6.3 per cent from N5.2 trillion in 2017 to N5.6 trillion during the review period.

Similarly, customers deposits expanded by 10.9 per cent from N3.1 trillion in 2017 to N3.5 trillion in 2018.

The year also recorded reduction in impairment charges which declined to N87. 3 billion from N150.4 billion, representing 42 per cent drop and a proof to the improving loan book of the commercial bank.

He assured the shareholders that the board and management had restructured the entire group for more sustainable growth.

“For liquidity perspective, you have a strong institution that would pay dividend on a regular basis.

“We have built capital buffet at the commercial bank and the other entities are well capitalised also.

“2019 promises to be a much better year than 2018; all operating entities are in safe hands with good management teams.

“NPL ratio should be at single digit by end of 2019, we will pursue recovery and when it happens the commercial bank will contribute to dividend payment,” he stated.

Eke noted that significant growth in the bottom line was due to several factors including the improved risk management processes which endured that impairment changes dropped year-on-year.

He , also, attributed the growth to implementation of servers cost containment initiatives during the period.

Also speaking, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Chief Executive Officer, said that recovery efforts on all accounts provisioned were in progress.

Adeduntan said that the bank would ensure that no kobo would be left in the hands of third party, noting that, they bank would work harder to resolve all the legacy NPL.

He said that the number of banking agents had increased to 20,000, adding that the figure processed through agency banking platform reached N1 trillion as at last week.

The shareholders at the meeting approved a total dividend of N9.3 billion, which translated to 26k per share.