Heineken has announced its activities for 2020, as it continues to take the lead in beer brands offering its consumers premium lifestyle experiences.

The announcement was made at an exclusive media event hosted on February 18, at the Heineken House, where for the first time, members of the public got the chance to take a tour of the upgraded Heineken House. In attendance were A-list celebrities, journalists, and elite personalities from across various industries. The event offered the brand the chance to reveal the new Heineken House as a private membership club, which will be the centre of Heineken activities for everyone looking to feel the Heineken premium experience.

Aside the ongoing ‘Better Together’ campaign of the UEFA Champions League, the brand also unveiled some of its exciting plans for the year, including the plans for Euro 2020, Formula 1 and James Bond “No Time To Die” Movie premiere, as well as plans the fashion season, which is set to see the brand throw its weight behind platforms such as the Lagos Fashion Week and Design Fashion Africa.

Speaking at the launch event, Sarah Agha, Portfolio Manager – International Premium Brands, Nigerian Breweries Plc spoke on what to expect over the next 10 months.

“Every year, Heineken sets the bar for unique, unforgettable consumer-facing campaigns. This year, we have no plans to rest on our laurels. Last year, we brought the Legend, Carles Puyol, as part of our Unmissable campaign and we delighted fans with a three-day Champions League trophy tour. Our efforts across various industries also saw us sponsor the Design Fashion Africa platform as well as the Lagos Fashion Week.

“In 2019, we also sponsored the prestigious Lagos Open tournament.”