As the clock ticks down to the arrival of Spanish legend, Carlos Puyol with the iconic UEFA Champions League Trophy next week on the 16th of April, 2019, International Premium Lager beer, Heineken, in its unique tradition is poised to give Nigerian football fans a treat during the three-day activities in the country.
Puyol, a three-time winner of the trophy with FC Barcelona in 2006, 2009 and 2011 was unveiled last month in Lagos and thousands of football fans especially those with affinity with the UEFA Champions League competition are already looking to the three days of loaded activities in both Uyo and Lagos.
The Marketing Director Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr. Emmanuel Oriakhi, described the coming of the Spanish legend with the iconic UEFA Champions League Trophy to Nigeria as a way to reward long standing consumers of Heineken and fans of UEFA Champions League competition with a unique opportunity not only have a feel of the trophy but a wonderful photo opportunity with the strong defender, courtesy of Heineken.
“Puyol is often ranked as one of the best center backs of all time and with an average height, he has won most aerial battles against towering footballers either to defend or score crucial goals for his team and he is one of the legends of the number five jersey.
“Such a player fits into what we want to achieve by bringing the world best into our country for Nigerians to have a chance to meet him for the first time and have photo opportunities with him and the iconic UEFA Champions League Trophy too.
