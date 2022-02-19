The official sponsor of UEFA Champions League, Heineken is rolling out viewing centers for live matches across five cities in Nigeria.

Football fans in Nigeria will enjoy the best of UEFA Champions League action this season as the world’s leading international premium beer brand and official partner of the world’s most prestigious club football competition, Heineken, is set to provide premium viewing experiences for UEFA Champions League matches across the country. Heineken will host these exclusive viewings in Lagos, Abuja, Warri, Enugu and Port Harcourt.

The UEFA Champions League is followed by more than a billion people and is one of the most-watched sporting competitions in the world. The business end of the 2021/2022 season resumes on Tuesday, 15th February 2022 with the first leg of the Rounds of 16 matches.

The live viewing experiences promise a lot more than enjoyable football moments as fans will be treated to half-time entertainment from A-list artistes like FireBoy DML, Davido and Ayra Star to mention a few. There will also be numerous side attractions designed to give guests at the viewing centres an incredible experience.

Speaking on the announcement, Marketing Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr Emmanuel Oriakhi, said: “We recognise how passionate Nigerians are about football. We are equally as passionate about providing premium experiences for our customers, so in addition to being official sponsors of the UEFA Champions League, we are bringing the matches closer to Nigerians with these premium match viewing centres. We have a lot of exciting things lined up for this season’s campaign and we can’t wait to really bring all of it to life.”