Carles Puyol Saforcada, UEFA Champions League legend and former FC Barcelona ace defender, who is more popularly known as Puyol is set for arrival in Nigeria on Monday April 15 with the iconic UEFA Champions League trophy which will be on Tour in Uyo and Lagos.

It is in the continuation of a tradition already established by the most International Premium Lager beer, Heineken that has been a major sponsor of the Champions League since 2005/06 season of the competition.

Ahead of his arrival, Puyol, who clocked 41 last Saturday, has sent a video clip to Nigerian urging the citizens to be part of the excitement that will envelope Lagos and Uyo from April 16th to 18th, 2019,

In a 16 seconds video clip, excited Puyol announced to teeming Nigerian football fans his intention of leading the Chairman Team against that of Shine Shine Bobo being marshaled by Nigeria’s legendary Austin Jay Jay Okocha in an Unmissable match which comes up at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo. It is the first time the UEFA Champions League Tour would be held outside Lagos.

The match will feature 20 minutes each half, with a mixture of footballers from Akwa United Football club, selected Heineken consumers and ex-Nigerian international footballers such as Mutiu Adepoju, Daniel Amokachi, Austin Eguavoen and Uche Okechukwu playing for either side of Unmissable Match. Puyol spoke of the two days he would spend in Lagos on the 17th and 18th of April during the UEFA Champions League Tour presented by Heineken.