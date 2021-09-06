Heirs Holdings (HH) has announced the appointment of Mr Andrew Alli to its Board of Directors. The appointment is effective on August 26, 2021.

Andrew brings considerable experience in senior management and multi-sector investment across the African continent. He served as the President/CEO of the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC), where he oversaw its growth from a start-up to a world-class institution and catalyst for African funded infrastructure projects across the continent. Prior to this role, he held a series of positions in investment banking and with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) in South Africa and Nigeria.

The appointment comes as Heirs Holdings’ investment portfolio accelerates its ambitious expansion in energy and infrastructure across Africa. Recently, Heirs announced the launch of its mass retail insurance play, demonstrating its determination to improve lives and transform Africa.

Tony Elumelu, Chairman, Heirs Holdings stated: “We are pleased to welcome Andrew to our Board. With his track record of leading and overseeing the expansion of the AFC, we know that Andrew will bring to the board, a valued perspective and insight, as we scale up our businesses while positively impacting lives across Africa.”

For his part, Andrew Alli said: “I am excited to join the board of Heirs Holdings, an organisation that is uniquely positioned to achieve multi-sectoral growth, while driving sustainable economic development across the African continent.

