By Chiamaka Ajeamo

Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA), have said its customers can now access their websites to purchase insurance policies in just five minutes.

According to the underwriting firms, the interactive websites; first of its kind in Nigeria, will ensure that customers have access to quick insurance, completing transactions in minutes wherever they are, without any human intervention.

Speaking on this development, the Managing Director, Heirs Life Assurance, Niyi Onifade, explained that the websites were designed to remove the barrier of accessibility.

Onifade added that the development signals the kick-off of the companies’ ambition to digitalise insurance and provide a viable alternative for customers to purchase products and request claims without delay, as well as learn more about insurance.

He said: “For us at Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life, our business revolves largely around satisfying our customers and we understand the important role technology plays in making that happen, as well as widening the scope of our offering to underserved markets. Presently, our websites offer a web app feature that allows customers to buy and pay for policies in just five minutes and request for claims within 24 hours. This, we believe, is the ease customers truly deserve and we are glad to be pioneering that”.

For her part, the Acting Managing Director, Heirs Insurance Limited, Adaobi Nwakuche, expressed her delight on the companies’ stance on technology offering ease and comfort to customers.

“We are delighted that customers can now purchase products via our websites. This milestone speaks to the innovation we are bringing into the insurance industry and more importantly, our commitment to our customers. Our promise of simple, quick, accessible, and reliable insurance service is closer than ever,” Nwakuche said.

