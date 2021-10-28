By Chiamaka Ajeamo

Five months after it commenced operations, Heirs Insurance Limited (HIL) and Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) have said they are still vigorously pursuing their mission of transforming the lives of Nigerians with accessible and affordable insurance products.

This was even as both companies reinforced their commitment on excellence service quality.

The executive management of the companies disclosed these to Journalists at a media parley in Lagos recently.

Speaking at the event, the Managing Directors/CEOs of both companies; Heirs Life Assurance, Niyi Onifade, and Heirs Insurance, Adaobi Nwakuche, spoke extensively about the successes of the companies in the past five months and their ambition of digitalising and simplifying insurance for Nigerians.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

They also stressed digital and product innovation, financial inclusion, and service excellence as hallmarks of their insurance businesses and offering value to all stakeholders.

In the area of customer service excellence, the MDs noted that both companies are aligned on being customer-centric in their approach, matching global best practices with the needs of Nigerians to guarantee customer satisfaction adding that; in line with both companies objectives, it recently launched highly optimised websites through which the insuring public can purchase products in minutes.

They equally stated that claims, which is perhaps the most significant bottleneck in the industry has also been simplified with the setup of a claims portal through which customers can lodge claims and get their claims settled in 24 hours upon receipt of documentation.

“In terms of product innovation, Heirs Insurance and Heirs Life’s products are ingrained in the reality of the insuring public rolling out plans for families, businesses, entrepreneurs, couples and more to add value to the lives of Nigerians.

“We have a couple of announcements we will be making in a few weeks that affirm these positions. We will never disappoint our customers,” Onifade said.

“On regulatory expectation, the companies are commitment to working in accordance with the vision set by the insurance regulatory body, NAICOM. The close association of both companies to Heirs Holdings, a renowned conglomerate with a history of success across various industries, indicates how much priority both underwriters place on staying in line with regulatory expectations.

“Rest assured that we are taking insurance across Nigeria to the hinterlands. We are firmly committed to our mission,” Nwakuche said.

With a paid-up share capital of N10 billion and N8 billion, respectively, HIL and HLA commenced full operations with a workforce of astute and experienced professionals and a robust financial capacity.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .