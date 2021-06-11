By Maduka Nweke

Managing Director of Afriland Properties Plc, Mrs. Uzo Oshogwe, has described the newly commissioned Heirs Towers on Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island Lagos as a further testament to the firm’s commitment to excellence and quality service delivery.

Speaking at the official commissioning of the 7 Storey ultra-modern office complex by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu and Chairman, Heirs Holdings Group, Mr. Tony Elumelu, Oshogwe pointed out that Afriland Properties project-managed the building from concept and design to final delivery. She said “This building is a hallmark of our knack for turning challenges and complex projects into commercial successes. We understand how our services affect client’s dreams and aspirations and leave no stone unturned in ensuring that we deliver on their expectations. We were involved in bringing this building to life from design to final delivery and as you can see, the quality of work put in is truly exceptional.”

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who commented on the building, commended the Group Chairman of the Heirs Holdings Group and Afriland Properties for the quality of work put in to bring the idea of the iconic building to fruition. He said “It is only Tony that can have contractors deliver this kind of a project on time and on budget, and so I want to thank you for inviting me and also putting this skyline on our famous Ajose Adeogun.”

Mrs. Oshogwe echoed the governor’s assertion, stating that Afriland’s core values were the distinguishing factors in its operations. She said “As an investee company of the Heirs Holdings Group, we are driven by our core values, Execution, Enterprise and Excellence. These ensure that we remain unrelenting in our pursuit to attain industry excellence. This edifice reiterates the fact that we are masters in our craft. The fact that it has been fully occupied speaks to the quality of our work.”

Afriland Properties had equally renovated the former Raymond House, now Afriland Towers, transforming the previously moribund building into a premium real estate asset on Broad Street, Lagos.